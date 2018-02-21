Edmonton man charged after threatening Prime Minister online

The man is being charged under the Criminal Code

The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (K-INSET) has taken an Edmonton man into custody for making threats to the Canadian government on social media..

The K-INSET received information about the threats, including threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Feb. 5, and made the arrest on Feb. 15.

Investigators used “evidenced-based and intelligence-led techniques” to find the social media account where the threats originated.

Through additional investigation the police were able to find the address of the individual account holder.

Robert Kerr, 41, of Edmonton was arrested without incidents and is charged with on count of uttering threats. This is under section 264.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

Kerr was released from police custody under specific conditions including: being banned from going within 500 meters of any place were Prime Minister Trudeau may be in attendance, prohibition of leaving Alberta and prohibition to access any social media sites.

The investigation was done with the assistance of the Red Deer RCMP.

“Using social media as a means by which to make threats against an individual or a group of people is not to be taken lightly and may result in criminal charges if a police investigation obtains evidence to support the laying of such charges,” a press release from the RCMP reads.

Kerr is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Edmonton on Feb. 22 at 8:15 a.m.