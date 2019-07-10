Edmonton man charged in death of baby boy after two-year investigation: police

Christopher Lamarche, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder

An Edmonton man has been charged with killing a six-month-old boy after a two-year investigation.

Police say 25-year-old Christopher Lamarche has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jarock Humeniuk.

The baby was found dead at an Edmonton residence on May 28, 2017.

Police say the medical examiner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, and the case to be a homicide.

Lamarche was arrested Friday in Vancouver.

He is expected to make his first court appearance later this week.

The Canadian Press