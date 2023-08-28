Edmonton Oilers sign Gagner, Sutter to tryout deals ahead of training camp

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forwards Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter to professional tryout agreements ahead of training camp.

It’s Gagner’s third stint with the Alberta club, being drafted in 2007 before heading to the Philadelphia Flyers in 2014 and then spending stints with the Blue Jackets and Canucks before re-signing with the Oilers in 2018.

In total, he’s played 542 games for Edmonton, recording 317 points.

Sutter has appeared in 770 games over 13 NHL seasons, recording 152 goals and 137 assists for 289 points along with 149 penalty minutes.

The New York native was drafted 11th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes, spending five seasons there before moving to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Vancouver Canucks.

Sutter did not play for the Canucks in the 2021-22 season due to dealing with symptoms of long COVID and he was not re-signed by the team for the 2022-23 season.