Edmonton Police advise delays expected for Tuesday pro pipeline convoy

A pro-pipeline truck convoy is expected Tuesday morning on the Anthony Henday in Edmonton

A large pro-pipeline truck rally in Edmonton is expected to slow down traffic along the Anthony Henday Tuesday morning.

Edmonton Police say the motorists should, “anticipate some delays, as truckers participating in the ‘Stand Up Canada Yellow Vest Pipeline Rally’ make their way along the Henday.”

Truckers will use the inside lane while other lanes will remain open to motorists.

“The truck convoy will begin travelling north on the Henday at approximately 10:30 a.m. and lasting for several hours.”

It’s expected that hundreds of trucks will be taking part in the rally.

The Edmonton Transit Service stated on Twitter that it will also be monitoring the situation. Using the hashtag “#yegtransit” the service will be updating Twitter.

ETS will be monitoring transit delays tomorrow and advising our passengers as needed #yegtransit https://t.co/vhMYA3uoBA — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) January 22, 2019

The Edmonton Police Service and the RCMP will be monitoring the situation in their respective jurisdictions to ensure access routes remain open to first responders,” state the Edmonton Police Service.



