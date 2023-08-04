Edmonton Police say they broke up a large gathering of at least 125 people at the Khrome Beauty Lounge early Sunday. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Edmonton police charge man with attempted murder after unprovoked machete attacks

Police have arrested a man following what they say were unprovoked machete attacks on four people in northeast Edmonton.

Officers responded to a call Monday and discovered two women and a man with life-threatening injuries.

They say an investigation led them to another home where they believe the attacks occurred.

Another man was discovered in a nearby vehicle with a critical stab wound.

Bobby-James Lavallee, who is 33, of Prince George, B.C., is charged with attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault and breaches of conditions.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the machete as it may still be near the scene.

They say it’s kukri-style knife, which has a distinctive curve in its blade.

