Edmonton Police charge man with kidnapping girl with a firearm

The charges stem from an alleged kidnapping in Edmonton of a 14-year-old girl

A man involved in the alleged kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl, which sparked an Amber Alert, is being charged.

A press release by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) states that Jacques Sennesael, 47, faces several firearms charges.

He was charged with kidnapping with a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon, intimidation, use of a firearm while attempting an indictable offence, possession for the purpose of trafficking (x2), and theft under $5,000.

Police say the investigation into the alleged kidnapping showed that at about 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 5 the accused, “drove up to a school in the area of 84 Street and 105 Avenue and approached a 14-year-old male who was walking towards the school.”

“The accused asked the youth about the 14-year-old female who was the subject of the Amber Alert yesterday (Oct. 5, 2018).”

Police say after a brief exchange the man pulled a hand gun and yelled at the boy to get into his car — a red Nissan Maxima — however, the boy ran towards the school to get away.

“A short time later, witnesses observed the accused approach the 14-year-old girl near the school and a short exchange took place where the girl’s cell phone was taken,” states police.

“It was reported the girl hesitantly entered the accused’s vehicle, which then drove away. The youth and witnesses then went into the school and reported the incident to the School Resource Officer.”

Following that the Amber Alert was issued but the girl was found unharmed with the accused, who was arrested at 97 Street and 118 Avenue.

“Sennesael and the 14-year-old girl know each other and at this time, there is no sufficient evidence to lay charges in relation to the alleged abduction,” say police.

Child Protection Section continues to investigate.