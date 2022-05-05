Edmonton police lay charges after six recent attacks on people of colour

‘We have communities out there living in fear’

An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. Edmonton police say officers have charged four people with separate attacks on people of colour across the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police say an alarming increase in attacks on people of colour in Alberta’s capital has left members of marginalized communities afraid to leave their homes and live their lives as they wish.

“We have communities out there living in fear,” Sgt. Gary Willits, a spokesman for the Edmonton Police Service’s Hate Crimes and Violent Extremism Unit, said Wednesday.

The numbers are increasing at “an alarming rate,” he said.

“These are people not attending their places of worship, not wearing their religious clothing, people not leaving their homes. We’re trying to increase the sense of security. We need to raise the awareness of our communities.”

Willits discussed the spike in hate-motivated crimes at a news conference about four people who have been charged in separate attacks on Black people and people of colour in Edmonton.

Police said a34-year-old man faces two counts of assault after a South Asian man wearing a turban was followed, spat on, threatened and had racial comments yelled at him in February.

A 17-year-old male also faces two counts of assault after a Black worker and a southeast Asian worker were spat on and racially slurred at a restaurant drive-thru in March.

A 39-year-old man, who has since died, had been facing charges after a gun was pointed at a Black woman and a white man who were walking with their child in a stroller in April.

And a 46-year-old man is charged with various offences after three attacks on Black men last month.

Police said in a release that 23 hate-motivated crimes were reported between January and March. Last year, police investigated 13 hate crimes in that same time frame.

Willits saidpolice are recommending judges consider a section of the Criminal Code that calls for increased sentencing if the four accused are found guilty and if they were motivated by hate.

Policeareproviding the people who were attacked trauma-informed support, he said.Investigator are looking into the ideologies of the suspects and whether they are involved in any groups, he added.

During previous investigations of hate crimes, Willits said, some attackers have bluntlyexpressed their racist views towardparticulargroups, while others have said they didn’t remember the attack because of a mental-health issue.

It’s unclear why attacks on racialized people are on the rise, he said.

“It’s the million-dollar question … I can say the good majority of our files do deal with dependency issues, mental health. We do see those as contributing factors.”

The COVID-19 pandemic and a general rise in intolerance around the world could be behind the increase in attacks, Willits added.

“We have several individuals out there hurting and we’re trying to find the solution. How can we get them back contributing to society?”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C.’s anti-racism legislation could hold real power, if done right: advocates

RELATED: 7 in 10 Black Canadians experience racism on regular, occasional basis: survey

crimeracism