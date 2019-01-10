Edmonton Police looking for man in bear spray incident

A suspect in an investigation stemming from the summer of 2017 has come to light

Edmonton Police are looking for a man wanted in a bear spray attack from the summer of 2017.

Police issued a release Thursday that Phillip Trout, 33, is wanted on multiple warrants including assault with a weapon.

“Investigators have issued 10 warrants for Trout’s arrest, in connection to a bear spray incident involving a female complainant back on June 15, 2017,” states the release from the Edmonton Police Service.

Trout is also wanted in several residential break and enters reported throughout northwest Edmonton, dating back to August. Police allege that Trout broke into a home near 121 Street and 135 Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Phillip Trout is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm.

