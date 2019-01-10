Edmonton Police looking for man in bear spray incident

A suspect in an investigation stemming from the summer of 2017 has come to light

Edmonton Police are looking for a man wanted in a bear spray attack from the summer of 2017.

Police issued a release Thursday that Phillip Trout, 33, is wanted on multiple warrants including assault with a weapon.

“Investigators have issued 10 warrants for Trout’s arrest, in connection to a bear spray incident involving a female complainant back on June 15, 2017,” states the release from the Edmonton Police Service.

Trout is also wanted in several residential break and enters reported throughout northwest Edmonton, dating back to August. Police allege that Trout broke into a home near 121 Street and 135 Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Phillip Trout is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm.

Want to submit a news tip to Ponoka News? Click here.

Previous story
FBI agents say U.S. government shutdown affecting operations
Next story
Trudeau pleased tensions are easing at site of B.C. pipeline protest

Just Posted

Bighorn Country proposal sparks debate among Albertans

MLA Jason Nixon is speaking out against lack of public consultation in regard to the proposal

Bentley area horse trainer recovering from serious accident

GoFundMe page started

Long-time Sylvan Lake pastor passes the baton

Rev. Kevin Haugan passed the baton onto the next lead pastor at the Alliance Church, Tim Bergmann

Former Sylvan Lake loan officer pleads guilty to $1 million theft

Sarah Miles Brouilette pleaded guilty in Red Deer Provincial Court Monday

Sylvan Lake Legion installs new executive board for 2019

The new board will oversee the Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary over the next year

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

Freeland says Venezuela’s Maduro is now a dictator after illegitimate win

Venezuela’s political and economic crisis has forced three million people to flee the country

Trudeau pleased tensions are easing at site of B.C. pipeline protest

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the comments during a stop in Kamloops

Edmonton Police looking for man in bear spray incident

A suspect in an investigation stemming from the summer of 2017 has come to light

FBI agents say U.S. government shutdown affecting operations

Nearly 5,000 special agents, intelligence analysts and other staff are currently furloughed

$74M not enough to cut Canada’s refugee claim backlog: internal documents

The agency will need twice as much money as it is expected to get

Vatican launches track team of Swiss Guards, nuns

The Vatican is looking to participate in competitions that had cultural or symbolic value

WADA starts work on copying doping data in Moscow lab

Russia was punished for doping at the last Winter Olympics

Video of Alberta police officer running over wounded deer sparks outrage

A petition on the website Change.org is calling for the officer, who remains on active duty, to be fired

Most Read