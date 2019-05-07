Edmonton police officer investigated for alleged sexual assault of woman

No criminal charges have been laid

An Edmonton police officer is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault.

Police say a woman was allegedly assaulted by an off-duty constable on May 2.

The officer was taken off duty the next day and is suspended without pay while the matter is investigated.

No criminal charges have been laid.

The police department’s professional standards branch is investigating, based on advice from the province’s director of law enforcement.

Police Chief Dale McFee says the allegation is being taken very seriously.

“It’s important that we treat it quickly and that we deal with it responsibly,” said McFee. (CTV Edmonton)

The Canadian Press