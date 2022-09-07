An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown on a lectern at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. Police say a missing 13-year-old Edmonton girl has been found alive in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton police warn of man with knife as 1 killed, 2 injured in random attack

Edmonton police are warning people of a man with knife after one person was killed and two were injured.

They say the attacks are believed to be random.

Residents, pedestrians and motorists are being asked to avoid the northeast neighbourhood of Homesteader near Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue.

Police say the suspect is in the area and is described as dishevelled.

He has curly, black hair and light skin and was wearing a dark hoodie and grey shirt.

They say he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Previous story
RCMP take Saskatchewan stabbing suspect into custody

