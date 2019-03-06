Edmonton prison guard charged with sex assault against female guard

An independent review of the prison on the northeast edge of the city found its work atmosphere was toxic

Police have charged a former guard at a federal prison in Alberta with sexually assaulting a female co-worker.

Graham Trevor Spilsbury also faces a charge of assault with a weapon against the woman. A court document says the weapon was a rubber glove.

The 50-year-old has been released on a promise to appear in court April 17. Police say they cannot release further details as they continue to investigate other allegations.

READ MORE: Former prison guard trainee kills 5 in Florida bank

The alleged crimes happened between 2010 and 2016 at the maximum-security Edmonton Institution.

The Correctional Service Canada said in a statement Wednesday that it alerted police after staff brought forward allegations of inappropriate conduct in 2017.

That same year, an independent review of the prison on the northeast edge of the city found its work atmosphere was toxic. The review made dozens of recommendations for change.

“At the same time, CSC launched an internal disciplinary investigation, which determined that a number of misconduct allegations were founded,” said the statement.

“As a result, seven employees have been terminated and four are no longer working for CSC.”

The union that represents guards did not respond to a request for comment on the criminal charges.

Last year, four female guards at the prison also filed a lawsuit against the CSC and the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers. The women claimed they had suffered prolonged abuse from male colleagues that included waterboarding, although the lawsuit did not detail how it happened.

The suit did claim that a male guard pushed one of the women over a desk, stuck his hand down her pants and locked a set of handcuffs through her underwear.

Another woman alleged that she was constantly harassed for being gay and once suffered chemical burns on her buttocks and upper legs after she used a washroom where pepper spray had been left on a toilet seat.

READ MORE: B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

One of the women also claimed a male guard often chased her around the office with his penis out and that her head was shoved under his buttocks while he sat on a toilet. She alleged another guard stalked her, touched her inappropriately at work and left sex toys in her car.

The lawsuit did not name the alleged perpetrators and none of the allegations has been proven in court.

The law office representing the women could not confirm Wednesday if Spilsbury is one of the guards referred to in the lawsuit.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jason Kenney threatens defamation lawsuit on ex-colleague accusing him of cheating

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Winter Village planter contest helps spread awareness

March is Polycystic Kidney Disease Awareness month

Sylvan Lake resident shares self-love journey through boudoir photos with ileostomy bag

Lindsay Percy did a boudoir photo shoot with Erika Fetterly to her confidence after cancer

Sylvan Lake’s Graham Parsons honoured in New York City

Ice Hockey in Harlem awarded Parsons and the Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp the Community Partner Award

Eckville snow-pitch tournament to raise money for ball diamond upgrades

The annual spring slo-pitch tournament in Eckville will occur a little earlier than usual

West Central Tigers honour graduates, move on to playoffs

The Tigers played two last games at home before playoff begins on Thursday in Lacombe

VIDEO: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

78-year-old Ontario native says he wanted to give fans the news himself

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

Pengrowth launches review after debt refinancing fails amid plunging oil prices

Shares in Pengrowth plunged by as much as 29 per cent to 51 cents in early trading on stock exchange

Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

The champions made a big ‘Daily Double’ bet

Province invests in QEII rest stop near Lacombe

Wolf Creek rest stop 1 of 3 introduced in $20 million plan

China cites pest concerns as the reason for a ban on Canadian canola

Many see measure as retaliation for arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

Central bank holds rate, notes ‘increased uncertainty’ on timing of future hikes

Central bank’s trend-setting interest rate is staying at 1.75 per cent for a third-straight announcement

Fracking well linked to Monday earthquake suspended

Alberta Energy Regulator order Vesta Energy Ltd. to suspend those operations

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Most Read