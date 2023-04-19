An animal handler at a pet store in Clifton, N.J., holds a pet Burmese Python in a Dec. 13, 2004 file photo. An employee at the Edmonton zoo was taken to hospital Tuesday morning after she was bitten by a Burmese Python. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jim Lord

An animal handler at a pet store in Clifton, N.J., holds a pet Burmese Python in a Dec. 13, 2004 file photo. An employee at the Edmonton zoo was taken to hospital Tuesday morning after she was bitten by a Burmese Python. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jim Lord

Edmonton zoo employee ‘doing well’ following Burmese python bite

A zoo employee is recovering after she was bitten Tuesday by a Burmese rock python.

Debi Winwood, a spokesperson for Edmonton Valley Zoo, said in a statement that the woman received immediate first aid from other employees and emergency services were called.

She said the woman was taken to hospital for minor medical treatment and “is doing well.”

Alberta Health Services confirmed in a statement that emergency services responded to a snake bite at the zoo around 8:19 a.m. It said a woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital in “stable, non-life-threatening condition.”

Winwood said the city is reviewing what happened, including procedures for carrying the snake. She said all emergency protocols were followed.

The snake, named Lucy, is about 15 years old, weighs 75 kilograms and is 3.6 metres long.

Winwood said Lucy has been at the zoo since December 2016 and “has not previously demonstrated any aggressive behaviour.”

She added that all of the reptiles at the zoo are non-venomous.

Lucy can still be viewed by the public in her secured enclosure, as she always has, Winwood said.

Burmese rock pythons are native to forested areas, grasslands and marshes in Southeast Asia, and are one of the largest snakes in the world.

According to Edmonton Valley Zoo, they can live up to 15 years and grow up to 7.6 metres long.

While the snakes are under severe threat in their natural habitat, they are considered an invasive species in Florida.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Multiculturalism council member who resigned over antisemitic posts apologizes
Next story
Minister’s sister-in-law steps down as ethics watchdog after committee launches probe

Just Posted

MLA for the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake Constituency Devin Dreeshen presents a cheque for $40,000 to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. The money was part of an announcement made by the government last November to help support Albertans who are struggling to get food. From the left Janet Griffith, Devin Dreeshen and Doreen Lifford. (Photo courtesy of Dayle Kichula)
Sylvan Lake food bank presented with cheque worth $40,000

The Kobaka family arrived in Sylvan Lake from the Ukraine on April 4. From the left Mark Kobaka, Ivan Kobaka, Timofii Kobaka, Davyd Kobaka and Anastasia Kobaka. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
From Western Ukraine to Western Canada

Sully was one of four different mascots that participated in the Central Alberta Humane Society’s Jail and Bail event. (photo courtesy of the Sylvan Lake Gulls Facebook page)
Local mascots help raise $5,200 for the Central Alberta Humane Society

The Sylvan Lake Theatre is bringing a dinner theatre production of Fully Committed to Sylvan Lake. (Photo courtesy of Tanya Ryga)
Dinner Theatre is coming to Sylvan Lake

Pop-up banner image