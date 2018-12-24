Edson RCMP arrested two suspects after a chase Dec. 21. The suspects were charged with several offences including break and enter and arson. RCMP photo

Edson RCMP arrest two suspects after chase

The two suspects were spotted and tried to evade police during the chase

Edson RCMP arrested two suspects after a police chase.

Police stated in a press release that on Dec. 21 two men, Byron Hunter (45) and Tyson Hunter (46), were found hiding in a hotel in Edmonton. The pair were wanted in an investigation related to stolen ATMs in the Saddle Lake area.

“The truck the wanted males were driving was eventually stopped with a spike belt just east of Edson with the assistance of the Evansburg detachment, Edson detachment, and Traffic Services,” state RCMP.

“The wanted males tried evading police by driving off of Highway 16 onto service roads. The vehicle was then boxed-in and the males were arrested without incident.”

Both are charged with break and enter, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, disguise while committing and offence, possession of property obtained by crime, and arson.

Police say addition charges are pending and the pair will make a first appearance in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Jan. 3.

The background information from police states that a Dec. 10 search warrant located an ATM stolen from the Carl Bull Store in Goodfish Lake. Further to that previous investigation two people were charged with Byron and Tyson still at large.

“Our partnership with the Edmonton Police Service was crucial in this operation” says Const. Guillaume Wilson. “Their quick action and willingness to assist in our investigation lead to the success of this operation.”

RCMP credit Edmonton Police for assisting in the investigation.

 

