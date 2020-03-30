Eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wetaskiwin County

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Wetaskiwin County were confirmed this weekend.

Wetaskiwin County now has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. These two new cases were part of the 119 new cases in the province announced this weekend, and are two of the five additional cases in the Central Zone bringing it to 46 total.

These cases come after the announcement from the Government of Alberta on Friday that all non-essential businesses are to close and gatherings will be limited to 15 people.

“The actions we are talking are tough but necessary to protect public health,” Premier Jason Kenney said. “We understand that behind every tough decision lies tens of thousands of jobs and business that will throw people into economic and financial anxiety … but the more that we comply with rules like these being recommended by our public health experts, the faster we can get through all of this and restart our economy.”

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will be giving another live update on COVID-19 cases in Alberta and public health practices at 4:30 p.m. today.

