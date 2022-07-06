Electricity rebate program extended until December

Electricity rebates have been extended to the end of 2022 to help cover high bills amid rising energy costs.

The province says more than 1.9 million homes, farms and small businesses will receive monthly credits on their electricity bills starting this month and stretching until the end of December, for a total of $300 in rebates.

Albertans currently connected to the system that have consumed electricity within the past calendar year, up to a maximum of 250 megawatt hours per year, are automatically eligible for the rebates.

“We are doubling the electricity rebate to help reduce the financial burden that many families in Alberta are dealing with due to the rising cost of living. This move will help millions of families and business owners pay their bills and keep their lights on while we continue working to build a stronger, more affordable long-term electricity system,” said Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally, in a statement.

The extended monthly rebates will apply to the entire bill, not just the energy portion. In addition, the $50 rebates will be on all eligible bills – protecting consumers on the variable regulated rate option as well as those on competitive contracts.

No application or other action is needed to start receiving the rebate.

Consumers will receive the rebate as a credit to their electricity bills from the utility provider that provides their electricity.

The rebate will appear as an individual line item on the electricity bill as the GOA Utility Commodity Rebate. Most rebates will start to show on July’s electricity bills.

Consumers who believe they meet the eligibility criteria but have not received the rebates by the end of July should contact the Utility Consumer Advocate at 310-4822 or UCAhelps@gov.ab.ca for assistance.

Along with the rebates, Albertans wishing to protect themselves from price volatility may also enter into a competitive fixed-rate contract. Albertans can visit the Utility Consumer Advocate to see what products are available in their area.

Along with the electricity rebate, the natural gas rebate announced earlier will also protect eligible Alberta customers using natural gas and other heating fuels from European-style price spikes.

The natural gas rebate starts in October, and Alberta’s government will be providing support on utility bills for millions of Albertans until March 31, 2023, if prices remain high.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberta