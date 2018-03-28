Elementary school adding two modular classrooms

The classrooms will be added to École Our Lady of The Rosary School in time for the new school year

Two new modular classrooms will be added to the École Our Lady of The Rosary School in time for the 2018 – 2019 school year.

According to Dorraine Londsdale, trustee for the Red Deer Catholic Schools, the school is at 96 per cent capacity and will require the extra space provided by the new additions.

“With the continued growth and projected increase in enrollment, these new modulars are a necessity,” she said in an official press release.

The two modular classrooms will be attached to the existing school. A development permit is expected to go out to tender in April.

“We are grateful that the school has been awarded these modulars. It is a good addition for the community of Sylvan Lake while helping meet the needs of our students and staff,” Londsdale said.

Diane Kulczycki, principal of the school expressed her appreciation, saying she is “ecstatic and thrilled” for the new additions to the school

“This impacts our school community in a very positive way. It’s supporting our growing student population and providing much needed learning spaces.”



myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com

