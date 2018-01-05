Elks “deeply saddened” by fire, memories will be greatly missed

A benefit dance and silent auction has been planned for Feb. 3 with proceeds going to the Elks Club

The Leslieville Elks Club met for its regular monthly meeting following the fire that consumed the hall.

The group of about 50 members met on Jan. 3 to discuss it’s next steps following the Elk’s Hall destruction.

The club hopes to rebuild and continue on as they always have, being active members of the community.

“This fire will set us back a few steps but we are hoping to rebuild and continue on as we always have,” a statement from the club says.

The most immediate plans for the club is to work through insurance claims.

“At this time we do not wish to comment on the arson or investigation. We will leave that to the hands that are capable,” the statement reads.

The loss of the 70 year old building is a devastating one for the club and the community, and the club remarked they are “deeply saddened” by the loss of the lodge.

However what has affected the members most is the loss of memories housed in the lodge.

“We are more saddened by the loss of precious memorabilia and artifacts contained within that building. Some items such as photos, elk mounts and medallions were as old as our club. Memories made in our building are countless.”

A dance and auction fundraiser has already been organized to support the Elks Club as they work to rebuild.

Tickets are being sold at the Hooterville Hilton Cafe in Leslieville for the benefit event. Tickets are $10 each and includes entertainment and a midnight supper. Drink tickets are also being sold for $4 each, or sic for $20.

The fundraiser will be held on Feb. 3, with the doors opening at 7 p.m.

According to Hooterville Hilton Cafe’s Facebook page, tickets to the event have been on sale since Jan. 4 and they are selling fast.

The event will also have a silent auction, with proceeds going to the Elks Club. Donations to the silent auction can be dropped off at the cafe.

The members of the Elks shared their thanks to all those who helped fight the blaze and to those, like the Hooterville Hilton Cafe, who helped the firefighters stay warm while fighting the blaze.

“We are a strong club within a strong community,” the Elks’ statement read.

For the time being the Elks Club will hold its monthly meeting at the neighbouring Leslieville Community Centre.

“We are very thankful that the fire did not destroy someone’s home and very thankful that no one was hurt.”


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
