Ellis Bird Farm official bridge opening and Blue Feather Award presentation

On July 29th, 2020, Ellis Bird Farm (EBF) is hosting an official opening of our new North Viewpoint Bridge. Staff and board members from EBF will be joined by our generous bridge sponsor, along with others involved in the project to celebrate the completion of this beautiful project.

The official opening will occur at 2:15 p/m/, with EBF site manager and biologist Myrna Pearman presenting alongside Catherine Costin, Dow’s director of operations in Alberta.

This bridge project is a beautiful example of creative recycling strategies: it is constructed from a combination of locally-harvested wood and recycled plastic. The wood was milled from spruce trees originally planted by Charlie Ellis along Prentiss road that had reached the end of their lifespan. The bridge decking is built from post-consumer recycled plastic, which promotes a circular economy.

“At Dow, we are committed to creating sustainable solutions with community partners like the Ellis Bird Farm,” said Catherine Costin. “We know we have a responsibility and an opportunity to lead in addressing major global challenges like plastic waste. We are committed to stopping the waste by 2030, by enabling 1 million metric tons of plastic to be collected, reused or recycled. The North Viewpoint Bridge is a great example of a circular solution that prevents a material as valuable as plastic from ending up in the landfill.”

EBF is proud of this cooperative effort made possible by so many parties. The grant from Dow Canada enabled the project; the recycled plastic product was designed, produced and delivered by Jonathan Beekman of Full Circle Plastics. Wayne Froese of Top Peg Timber Framing designed and constructed the bridge; and Lacombe County provided the dirtwork, creating the contouring and ramps.

At the same time as the bridge opening, EBF will also be presenting our 21st annual Blue Feather Award, a special honour extended to dedicated members of the bluebird community to celebrate their long term commitment to Alberta’s Mountain Bluebird population and their efforts as caretakers of bluebird trails. This year’s recipient will be Clarke Snell of Hanna and Bill Taylor of Calgary.

The new North Viewpoint Bridge is an important addition to the EBF site, particularly in this very wet spring when so much additional water is flowing through the farm. EBF is excited about the opportunity to celebrate this structure and the people and businesses who made it possible.

-Submitted by Ellis Bird Farm