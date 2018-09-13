Employment Insurance premiums will be lower than anticipated in 2019

Commission says the rate will be $1.62 per $100 of insurable earnings across Canada

The Canada Employment Insurance Commission says employment insurance premiums will be lower than expected in 2019.

The commission says the rate will be $1.62 per $100 of insurable earnings, which is four cents lower than anticipated.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Jean-Yves Duclos, minister for families, children and social development, say in a joint statement that the EI premium rate has been reduced “thanks to a strong and growing economy.”

The statement says the new rate is almost 14 per cent lower than the rates in 2015 and that it’s the lowest rate since 1980.

Randall Bartlett, chief economist at the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy says the low premium rate is a reflection of the strong Canadian job market.

The change won’t be reflected on people’s paycheques until January.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shell Canada gives up exploration rights to make way for protected area off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Red Deer County searching for volunteer firefighters

The deadline for applications is Oct. 12, 2018.

Leslieville slo-pitch tournament raises more than $14,000 for breast cancer research

The seventh annual slo-pitch tournament for cancer research was held Sept. 7-9.

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake wakes to snow Thursday morning

A light layer of snow coated the ground Sept. 13, with more expected to fall throughout the day

Hockeyville giving back to Sylvan Lake four years later

A donation from the Hockeyville Committee was made to Jumpstart, Sept. 10

Melissa Hollingsworth, Colin Fraser and Sean McIntyre torchbearers for Canada Winter Games

The torch for the Canada Winter Games will make its way through the area on Feb. 5, 2019

VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Cougar chases down deer, before taking a quick lounge in a Port Alberni woman’s backyard

Innisfail RCMP investigate fire near Spruce View

An 83-year-old male of Spruce View, Alberta was located deceased inside the home

Employment Insurance premiums will be lower than anticipated in 2019

Commission says the rate will be $1.62 per $100 of insurable earnings across Canada

Maskwacis man, Rocky man charged after home invasion

Another violent home invasion case investigated in Wetaskiwin

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

Check out Kim XO every week on Fashion Friday

Shell Canada gives up exploration rights to make way for protected area off Vancouver Island

The permits cover an offshore area more than one-and-a-half times the size of Vancouver Island.

Be careful comparing 2010 cost to Calgary 2026: Vancouver CEO John Furlong

The chief executive officer of the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., says the $7.7 billion that’s been attached to those games is inflated and that the actual cost was closer to $4 billion.

Erin Weir to seek NDP nomination despite ousting over harassment complaints

Leader Jagmeet Singh has stood firm in his decision to block Weir from returning to caucus or running in the 2019 election.

Russian suspects in poisoning: We were in UK as tourists

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy, and that there is “nothing criminal” about them.

Most Read