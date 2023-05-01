The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Enbridge buys underground natural gas storage facility from Fortis for $400 million

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to buy a large underground natural gas storage facility in B.C. for $400 million.

Under the agreement with FortisBC Holdings Inc., Enbridge will acquire the company’s interest in FortisBC Midstream Inc., which holds a 93.8 per cent interest in the Aitken Creek Gas Storage facility and a 100 per cent interest in the Aitken Creek North Gas Storage facility.

The underground reservoir is 120 kilometres northeast of Fort St. John, B.C., in the Montney production region.

Enbridge says it has 77-billion cubic feet of working gas capacity.

The company says Aitken Creek Storage connects to all three major long-haul natural gas transportation lines in Western Canada, including Enbridge’s Westcoast and Alliance pipelines.

The deal is expected to close later this year, subject to receipt of customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Next story
Deadly heat waves threaten older people as summer nears in the U.S.

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
Fire Ban in effect for Sylvan Lake

The Smile Cookie Day campaign will be from May 1 to 7 with money raised going to the Urgent Care Committee. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Smile Cookie Day is back fundraising for the Urgent Care Committee

United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith, centre, speaks at a campaign launch rally in Calgary, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29

Fire
Several fire bans in place across Central Alberta