The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Enbridge sees $1.8 billion profit in Q2 as Mainline pipeline settlement reached

Enbridge Inc. says its most recent quarter delivered a profit of $1.8 billion as it reached a settlement with shippers for tolls on its Mainline pipeline system and moved toward proceeding with its Rio Bravo pipeline project.

The Calgary-based pipeline giant says its second-quarter profit compared with $450 million a year earlier.

Enbridge’s first-quarter profit amounted to 91 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with 22 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge said it earned 68 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 67 cents per share a year earlier.

The result matched the average analyst estimate for adjusted profit per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The company says its financial results come as it reached a seven-and-a-half-year agreement in principle on its Mainline pipeline that is subject to regulatory approvals.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Global food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal and India restricts rice exports

Just Posted

The Sylvan Lake Gulls are in the race for the top spot in the WCBL this week with only a few games remaining. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls in the race for first place

Sylvan Lake Cyclist Steven Bedford will be riding throughout the month of August to raise funds for childhood cancer. Photo submitted.
Sylvan Lake local is riding to fight kids’ cancer

(l-r) Natalie, Lauren, Collin, Dana and Stacey Pacholek grin behind the counter in Stacey’s Happy Place. (File photo)
Community book store celebrates third anniversary

Chris Sadler stands with his parents. (Photo provided from the Walk to Breathe Facebook page)
Challenge to raise awareness about lung disease is open to all Albertans