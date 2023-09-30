Endocrinology services now available in central Alberta

Residents of central Alberta can now access endocrinology services closer to home with the recruitment of a new specialist.

Dr. Haiju Chirayath is practising out of the Medical Specialty Clinic at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. Prior to Dr. Chirayath’s recruitment, patients in central Alberta were required to travel to Edmonton and Calgary for endocrinology services.

“I’m pleased that central Albertans can now access endocrinology services without needing to travel to Edmonton or Calgary,” says Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Health and MLA for Red Deer-North.

“Our government is working with our partners to recruit and retain healthcare professionals in communities across the province so Albertans, wherever they live, can get the care they need as close to home and their communities as possible.”

“Red Deer is the third largest city in the best province in Canada,” adds Jason Stephan, MLA for Red Deer-South.

“Centrally located in the dynamic Calgary-Edmonton corridor, on the Red Deer River with beautiful parks and trails, close by lake and mountain recreational opportunities, Red Deer has many competitive advantages which make it an attractive place to live, work and raise a family. It is good to see medical professionals coming to Red Deer to serve families and individuals in our wonderful community.”

Dr. Haiju Chirayath completed his endocrinology training in 2010 at Oxford University in the U.K. He possesses a PhD in the field of diabetes in pregnancy from Manchester University, and an MSc in Endocrinology from the University of London. Dr. Chirayath previously helped establish the endocrinology service in Kelowna, B.C. and is planning to do the same in Red Deer.

“Dr. Chirayath’s experience and expertise will help to guide the establishment of an endocrinology program for Red Deer and central Alberta,” says Dr. Jennifer Bestard, Zone Medical Director for the Central Zone of Alberta Health Services. “His addition to the Red Deer hospital team will help patients find the right balance when it comes to endocrine health.”

Dr. Chirayath is looking forward to helping manage endocrine patients (16 and older) with conditions such as diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome, hyperlipidemia, obesity, osteoporosis, hypogonadism, as well as thyroid, adrenal, pituitary and parathyroid disease and endocrine disorders in pregnancy.

“Because endocrinology covers such a wide range of medical conditions, good endocrine care can really make a difference for patients, and this new service will help support many other healthcare professionals in their work as well,” says Dr. Chirayath.

AHS continues to recruit family physicians across the Central Zone to meet community needs.

AHS has physician resource planners who are dedicated to identifying and pursuing international and domestic physician recruitment opportunities. They work closely with various community partners and organizations, such as local Health Advisory Councils, the Rural Health Professions Action Plan, and independent physician recruitment and retention committees.

