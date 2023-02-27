Cars give off exhaust fumes as children head to school in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Ever bigger cars pose a growing problem for the environment because they produce more greenhouse gas emissions and need larger batteries than their smaller cousins, according to the International Energy Agency. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Energy agency: SUV growth weighs on emissions, batteries

Ever bigger cars pose a growing problem for the environment because they produce more greenhouse gas emissions and need larger batteries than their smaller cousins, according to the International Energy Agency.

The Paris-based body suggested Monday that it’s time for the car industry to downsize its vehicles, citing data that showed the world’s 330 million sports utility vehicles, or SUVs, pumped out almost 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2022.

That’s more than the annual emissions of an industrial nation like Germany.

“The shift towards heavier and less fuel-efficient conventional vehicles increases growth in both oil demand and CO2 emissions,” the agency said, noting that SUVs consume about a fifth more gasoline than an average medium-sized car.

“Between 2021 and 2022, oil use in conventional cars, excluding SUVs, remained roughly the same, but the oil consumption of SUVs globally increased by 500,000 barrels per day, accounting for one-third of the total growth in oil demand,” it said.

And while conventional vehicle sales slowed slightly in 2022, by about 1 million SUVs and 1 million smaller cars, sales of electric vehicles almost doubled to a record of more than 10 million. For the first time, electric SUVs outpaced electric non-SUVs, at 5.5 million compared to 5.3 million.

Electric SUVs require larger batteries than smaller cars, the agency noted.

“A growing electric SUV market would impose additional pressure on battery supply chains and further increase demand for the critical minerals needed to make the batteries,” it said.

The IEA urged policymakers and manufacturers to address the issue and suggested three possible actions: “Downsizing of the average car size; increasing battery swapping; and investing in innovative battery technologies.”

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta expecting another gusher in budget ahead of provincial election

Just Posted

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers will take on the Rocky Rams in the in HJHL semi-finals. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake Wranglers set to face Rocky Rams in HJHL semi-finals

Shari Britton, with the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank, stands in front of full shelves at the food bank after a shopping trip thanks to donations. Sylvan Lake file photo
Local food bank sees 30 per cent increase in demand in 2022

Stolen property and weapons found at rural property. (RCMP photo)
Ponoka RCMP charge two after executing search warrants