Energy companies curtail production due to Alberta wildfires

Vermilion Energy Inc. says it temporarily has shut-in about 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production as it assesses the risk to its operations due to the wildfires in Alberta.

The company says its assessment to date indicates minimal damage to its key infrastructure.

Vermillion says it has accounted for all of its employees and contractors in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Paramount Resources Ltd. said on Sunday its operations in the Grande Prairie and Kaybob regions in Alberta are being affected and that it temporarily has curtailed about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production.

Several thousand people have been ordered to leave their homes as more than 100 wildfires burn across Alberta.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith activated the cabinet’s emergency management committee Friday and said there would be daily media briefings on the wildfire situation.

