Airbnb logo.

‘Equivalent of a hotel stay:’ Judge backs condo board in banning online rentals

A judge had issued a temporary injunction preventing the practice last fall, but now it’s permanent

A condo board in Alberta has won a court battle preventing owners from engaging in short-term rentals through web-based platforms.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Paul Belzil issued a permanent injunction Thursday in support of The Ten Lofts Condominium Association in Edmonton and its legal right to ban rentals through groups such as Airbnb, Expedia, Kayak and HomeAway.

The condo association had sent a letter to unit owners last year informing them of a ban, but some continued to rent out their condos. Under the board’s bylaws, a unit is to be exclusively used as a “one-family residence” and for residential, not commercial, purposes.

A judge had issued a temporary injunction preventing the practice last fall, but now it’s permanent.

Belzil said in his decision that the condo bylaw is constitutional and temporary renters, who do not have a lease, are not allowed.

“Reduced to its essence, short-term occupancy through platforms like Airbnb, where no lease is entered into, results in the functional equivalent of a hotel stay,” Belzil wrote.

“The short-term rental of units, in the absence of a lease, not only contravenes the bylaws of the corporation, but would result in a fundamental change to the structure and character of the condominium, without the consent of the board and without the consent of the vast majority of unit owners.”

A number of condo boards have expressed concern about short-term rentals due to security and wear and tear on the property.

Airbnb connects homeowners with people looking for accommodations. It is available in more than 81,000 cities and 191 countries.

Belzil said allowing rentals to continue would be unfair to the majority at the Ten Lofts condos.

“If the respondent’s argument were accepted, the board would have its ability to manage the corporation significantly impaired,” he wrote.

“This would result in a small minority of unit owners unilaterally changing the character of the condominium regime, thus adversely affecting the majority of unit owners, without their consent.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Condos

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Manitoba man charged in crash near Oyen, Alta., that killed three people

Just Posted

Parent Link leaving Sylvan Lake and Eckville

An application has been put in for a Family Resource Network for the area

Community provides input for Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s plan of service

The plan of service is a required document of all libraries in the province

11-year-old Sylvan Lake burn survivor using his story to inspire others

Kaden Howard was recently named the 2020 Champion Child for the Stollery in Edmonton

Sylvan Lake woman injured during ambulance transport

Judy Gallagher, 68, was injured after the stretcher she was strapped to tipped during transportation

New utility adjustment policy approved for Sylvan Lake residents experiencing a leak

Council approved the new Leak Adjustment Policy at its meeting Monday night

Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘Equivalent of a hotel stay:’ Judge backs condo board in banning online rentals

A judge had issued a temporary injunction preventing the practice last fall, but now it’s permanent

Alberta seeks partners for 164 parks to focus spending on ‘high value areas’

Jess Sinclair says the United Conservative government will begin looking for partners to run the parks in May

Manitoba man charged in crash near Oyen, Alta., that killed three people

RCMP say eleven vehicles were involved including three semi-trailer trucks

Public health agency weighs stronger COVID-19 protection for front-line workers

Guidelines lay out the precautions health-care workers should take when assessing and treating the new coronavirus

UPDATED: Racist slurs lead to school hold and secure at Ponoka school

Ermineskin Cree Nation Chief Makinaw responds

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Conservative MP questions whether rail blockades constitute terrorism

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett travelled to B.C. to meet Indigenous leaders

Most Read