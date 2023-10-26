Former Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole appears as a witness at a standing committee on procedure and house affairs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. O'Toole says Canada's spy agency told him he would be a target of China's for "into the future of an undetermined time." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Erin O’Toole says CSIS told him he would remain target of China ‘into the future’

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole says Canada’s spy agency told him he would be a target of the Chinese government “into the future” for “an undetermined time.”

O’Toole shared that detail today with MPs on a parliamentary committee probing the issue of foreign interference and the privilege of fellow parliamentarians.

The study was launched amid media reports late last year and early this year that Beijing had allegedly meddled in Canada’s affairs during the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

In May, the federal government confirmed a media report that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service had information in 2021 that China’s government was looking to intimidate longtime Conservative MP Michael Chong, as well as his relatives in Hong Kong.

That prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to say the spy agency needed to share such information with parliamentarians.

O’Toole says he learned of Beijing’s likely ongoing interest in him when he questioned why CSIS officials used the present tense when referring to him as a “target of interest” during a late May briefing, just before he was set to retire from politics.

Previous story
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says renewable-powered grid by 2035 ‘fantasy thinking’
Next story
Sylvan Lake man and his brother share lottery win

Just Posted

Chris and Ernest King won $147,264.60 on their September 26 LOTTO MAX play. (Contributed photo)
Sylvan Laker wins LOTTO MAX prize

A Varme Energy waste-to-energy plant in Stavanger, Norway. Varme is proposing to build a similar plant near Innisfail. (Photo contributed)
Proposed Innisfail waste-to-energy plant gets Sylvan Lake’s support

The Town of Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
Sylvan Lake councillor found in breach of the code of conduct

Lakeway Landing Storm Pond. (Photo from the Town of Sylvan Lake Facebook page)
The Town of Sylvan Lake is draining the lakeway landing storm pond

Pop-up banner image