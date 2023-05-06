Randy Ermineskin, Chief of the Ermineskin Cree Nation. (File photo)

Ermineskin Chief attends royal coronation in London

Treaty 6 chiefs expects King Charles III to commit to visiting Treaty 6 territory

The chief of Ermineskin Cree Nation, one of the Four Nations of Maskwacis, Chief Randy Ermineskin, was among the representatives from Treaty 6 territory at the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

Chiefs from across Treaty 6 land attended the coronation of His Majesty, as wel1 as Her Majesty the Queen, in Consort London, England to honour their Treaty relationship.

The other two Treaty 6 chiefs to attend were Chief Trevor John and Chief Tony Alexis.

“The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations congratulates His Majesty King Charles III on his Royal Coronation,” said Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation Chief Alexis in a press release.

“We look forward to working with King Charles III in ensuring the Crown’s responsibility to Treaty 6 are upheld.

“The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations expects King Charles III to commit to visiting Treaty 6 territory to foster friendship and cooperation and to address unfulfilled Treaty obligations.”

