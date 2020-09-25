Ermineskin Kindergarten has a confirmed case of COVID-19

The school has shut down and Cohort 2 is in self-isolation

There is a positive case of COVID-19 at Ermineskin Kindergarten in Maskwacis.

Maskwacis Education Schools Commission (MESC) announced on Sept. 24 that it had received notice that day of the confirmed case.

According to MESC, the case was the result of community spread, and not school spread.

“A COVID-19 outbreak within a MESC school setting is defined by Maskwacîs Health Services (MHS) as one or more confirmed cases (staff and/or student),” reads the statement, which was posted on social media and included in the Nation’s Sept. 24 newsletter.

“Out of respect to the individual and in accordance with Alberta Health Services guidelines, we cannot disclose personal details of the individual that has tested positive for COVID-19.”

MESC is working with MHS to identify close contacts of the individual who tested positive.

“The health and safety of our students, staff and community is paramount.”

The school is now closed until Sept. 28 and will be cleaned, disinfected and quarantined.

The Cohort 1 group is not required to self-isolate as they weren’t directly exposed, and may return to school, as scheduled, on Oct. 6.

The entire student Cohort 2 at Ermineskin Kindergarten, however, is required to self-isolate for 14 days and to be tested. They may return to school on Oct. 16, unless otherwise directed by MHS.

For the most up-to-date information, check www.maskwacised.ca/covid19-cases/MESC often.

MESC advises that it’s “essential for all students and staff to complete the daily self screening before entering the school and follow health and safety protocols in their school,” and for anyone experiencing symptoms to stay at home.

CoronavirusMaskwacis