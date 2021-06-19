Flora Northwest was taken to the Ermineskin residential school when she was six years old. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

Flora Northwest was taken to the Ermineskin residential school when she was six years old. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

Ermineskin residential school survivor: ‘It just brings me back to the cries at night’

Discovery in Kamloops of remains of 215 children a painful time for survivors

Warning: The following story contains details some readers may find distressing.

Flora Northwest, a member of Samson Cree Nation and a survivor of residential school, was six years old when she was taken away from her family, her culture and her community.

Northwest says part of her role as an elder and a survivor is to share her story with others.

The discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., is bringing up memories for survivors of residential schools across the country, as well as the members of the Four Nations of Maskwacis.

A residential school was located in Ermineskin, which elders living today remember attending.

“It has a lot of impact on survivors,” said Northwest.

“It was so painful, it just brings back my own childhood … it just brings me back to the cries at night; when we used to cry at night.”

The first part of the Ermineskin residential school was built in 1894, and additions kept being constructed until the 50s where the abuse continued says Northwest, who has made a study of the history of the school.

“It had a lot of impact in my life. It still does,” she said.

“As I recover, through my life’s journey, there’s always something that triggers, that brings me back to that child, to that child that was abused.”

Indigenous children that were taken away from their families and put into residential schools were forbidden to speak their language and some were abused mentally, emotionally, physically and sexually, says Northwest.

“How did these people get away with it? Why did they get away with it?” she said.

Northwest says she’s grateful for the support she received while she researched the Ermineskin residential school, or else the process would have been too painful.

As terrible as the discovery in Kamloops was, Northwest says it’s only the beginning.

“Two-hundred and fifteen is going to be a very, very historical number as we go forward. 215 is going to help us educate the world about what happened to us.”

Northwest thanks those who listened to the cries of her people to find the bodies of Indigenous children who were taken to residential schools and never came home, but warns there’s going to be more.

“The truth has been shown to Canada … how residential schools affected our people across the country,” she said.

“The government wanted to know the truth … How much truth do these people want to hear? There will be more. How many more graves are here?”

Of the children who returned home, many never spoke of their experiences.

Northwest recalls that it wasn’t until one politician, Phil Fontaine, spoke up about it, that a dialogue was opened up for many survivors.

Fontaine, who served as National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) for three terms, became one of the first people to speak publicly about residential schools in 1990. (thecanadianencyclopedia.ca)

One thing she’s heard people say over and over again is why can’t Indigenous people move on from residential schools?

“It’s never going to be over because the legacy goes on,” she said.

“For every child who experienced trauma who doesn’t get the help they need, they can’t move on.”

Northwest says it’s been 127 years of education, of grief, of being introduced to trauma for survivors of the Ermineskin residential school.

Northwest says her childhood was “terrific,” and there was no trauma in her life until she was introduced to it at residential school.

“We were introduced to those horrific experiences,” she said.

“The moment I went into residential school — that was the beginning of my trauma.”

Northwest says the resources exist now to assist their members who experienced trauma and provide them with support, but of those schoolmates who did survive, some are homeless or in prison.

“Did anybody ever take the time to help those people?” she said.

“We were all labelled as ‘The Drunken Indian.’ Every drunken Indian had a story to tell. Every drunken Indian had experienced trauma.”

Northwest is calling on neighbouring communities of Maskwacis to “step up” and start a dialogue with survivors of residential schools.

“I’m not asking for sympathy, I’m asking for support,” said Northwest.

“We need to start that dialogue with our neighbouring towns so they know who we are.”

Northwest left residential school with a Grade 6 education, and through her own determination, went back to school to obtain a two year diploma in social work and complete other university courses.

“I really worked hard on myself to overcome the pain, to overcome that dark side of my life … to become who I am today, as a mother, as a community member, as a survivor of residential school, and a survivor of alcoholism and I’m proud to be the person I am today.”

She worked hard to instill the value of education in her children and is pleased to say they all graduated with a high school diploma.

“I’m proud of the mother, I’m proud of the grandmother, I’m proud of the great-grandmother, that I have become and I’m glad for all the support I had in my journey to where I am today,” she said.

“I’m hurting,” said Northwest. “My childhood was opened all over again, but it’s going to be O.K. because there are people out there who believe us and I want to thank those people.

“Things are going to get better — that’s my dream.”

READ MORE: Chief Vernon Saddleback: ‘This matters’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maskwacisresidential schools

 

An attendee of the Maskwacis memorial held on May 31, 2021, for the 215 school children found in Kamloops, B.C. the week before, holds a teddy bear. <ins>The grandstand was filled with 215 bears to represent the lost children. They were offered to residential school survivors at the end of the memorial. </ins>(Photo illustration by Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

An attendee of the Maskwacis memorial held on May 31, 2021, for the 215 school children found in Kamloops, B.C. the week before, holds a teddy bear. The grandstand was filled with 215 bears to represent the lost children. They were offered to residential school survivors at the end of the memorial. (Photo illustration by Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

Previous story
Sylvan Lake RCMP charge youth with weapons offences
Next story
No winning ticket sold for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Just Posted

Police officers and their dogs undergo training at the RCMP Police Dog Services training centre in Innisfail, Alta., on Wednesday, July 15, 2015. Mounties say they are searching for an armed and dangerous man near a provincial park in northern Alberta who is believed to have shot and killed a service dog during a police chase. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP search for armed man in northern Alberta after police dog shot and killed

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine says a police service dog named Jago was shot during the pursuit

Alberta now has 2,336 active cases of COVID-19, with 237 people in hospital, including 58 in intensive care. (Black Press file photo)
Red Deer down to 73 active cases of COVID-19, lowest since early November

The Central zone has 253 active cases of the virus

(Black Press File Photo)
Sylvan Lake RCMP charge youth with weapons offences

The public helped to identify the individual involved in an incident at the pier earlier this month

FILE - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced that Albertans could start booking second dose shots of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday night. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Public measures will be lifted: Alberta will enter Stage 3 on Canada Day

No more bans, capacity limits

The Sylvan Lake Gulls show off the home jerseys (white) and their way jerseys at the Gulls Media Day on June 17, before the season opener. Following the media day, the team took to the field for their first practise. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake Gulls ready to throw first pitch as construction continues

The Gulls inaugural season kicks off June 18 with a game against the Edmonton Prospects

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York on Nov. 4, 2019. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Canadians who got AstraZeneca shot can now see ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

B.C. mayor David Screech who received his second AstraZeneca dose last week can now attend the show

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS
No winning ticket sold for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

The huge jackpot has remained unclaimed for several weeks now

Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson (17) celebrates with teammates Paul Byron (41) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup semifinal in Montreal, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Anderson nets OT winner, Price makes 43 saves as Habs edge Vegas 3-2 in Game 3 of NHL semifinal

Montreal leads series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Sunday

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a joint news conference following the EU-Canada Summit, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday June 15, 2021. Trudeau says Canada is on track now to have 68 million doses delivered by the end of July, which is more than enough to fully vaccinate all 33.2 million Canadians over the age of 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine deliveries enough to fully vaccinate all eligible Canadians by end of July

Three in four eligible Canadians now have their first dose, nearly one in five fully vaccinated.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant grew in Canada this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s public health agency reports spike in confirmed cases of Delta variant

More than 2,000 cases of the variant confirmed across all 10 provinces and in one territory

The federal government says it wants to ban most flavoured vaping products in a bid to reduce their appeal to youth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Craig Mitchelldyer
Health Canada proposes ban on most vaping flavours it says appeal to youth

If implemented, the regulations would restrict all e-cigarette flavours except tobacco, mint and menthol

The Montreal Police logo is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Some Quebec politicians are calling for an investigation after a video was released that appears to show a Montreal police officer with his leg on a young Black man’s neck during an arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Probe called for after video appearing to show Montreal officer’s knee on Black youth’s neck

Politicians call for investigation after clip evokes memories of George Floyd incident

Flora Northwest was taken to the Ermineskin residential school when she was six years old. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
Ermineskin residential school survivor: ‘It just brings me back to the cries at night’

Discovery in Kamloops of remains of 215 children a painful time for survivors

Most Read