A woman looks down at her cell phone while walking though downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A House of Commons committee says the federal government needs to tell Canadians if it’s collecting data about their movements, and allow them to opt out of that collection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A woman looks down at her cell phone while walking though downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A House of Commons committee says the federal government needs to tell Canadians if it’s collecting data about their movements, and allow them to opt out of that collection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ethics committee says government must tell Canadians it’s tracking their movements

Public Health Agency of Canada used data from cell towers to track 33 million mobile devices

A House of Commons committee says the federal government needs to tell Canadians if it’s collecting data about their movements, and allow them to opt out of that collection.

Those are some of the recommendations made by the ethics committee, which started looking into the issue back in January after public outcry about the federal health agency’s secret collection of data from cell providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Public Health Agency of Canada used data from cell towers to track 33 million mobile devices as a way to assess “population mobility patterns” during pandemic lockdowns, and issued a tender in December to continue tracking location data until May 31, 2023.

The committee said the government should notify people about these programs “in a manner that clearly outlines the nature and purpose of the data collection.”

It’s also calling for changes to privacy laws so that de-identified information and aggregate data are considered personal information, subject to privacy protections.

PHAC has previously said location data from cellphone towers would be stripped of personal identifiers, and that it’s taken advice from privacy and ethics experts, including the privacy commissioner.

RELATED: B.C. privacy law applies to federal political parties, commissioner’s office finds

Federal Politics

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Central Albertans trying to help Ukrainian refugees
Next story
No foul play from outside source suspected in deaths of 4 military cadets, CAF says

Just Posted

File photo
Sylvan Lake RCMP step up traffic safety efforts

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake Seniors Bus Association folds due to lack of use

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping says while hospitalizations are increasing there are signs the BA.2 variant may be peaking. (File photo from The Canadian Press) Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping says while hospitalizations are increasing there are signs the BA.2 variant may be peaking. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
69 more COVID-19 deaths but infection peak may be in sight: health minister

Three deers were spotted in Sylvan Lake at the intersection of 50 Ave. and 46 St. on the morning of April 10. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
RCMP reminds to be cautious of wildlife on Alberta Roads