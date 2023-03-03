The flag of the Supreme Court of Canada flies on the east flag pole in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Evidence cannot support Alberta man’s robbery convictions: Supreme Court of Canada

The Supreme Court of Canada says it tossed out an Alberta man’s robbery-related convictions because the verdicts were unreasonable and cannot be supported by the evidence.

Shawn Metzger had been convicted of offences in relation to a home invasion burglary that took place in Morningside, Alta., in June 2017.

A man was hit on the head with a baseball bat and tied up when three or four masked intruders broke into his home, stole possessions and drove away in his truck.

The truck was found about 11 hours later in Red Deer, and a cigarette butt discovered by police under the driver’s seat underwent DNA testing.

The test yielded a single profile matching Metzger, and the victim testified that he may have heard the accused’s last name spoken by one of the intruders during the robbery.

Following a hearing last month, the Supreme Court set aside Metzger’s convictions and substituted verdicts of acquittal, saying written reasons would follow.

