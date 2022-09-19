Exciting night honouring local businesses

The 2022 Business Awards banquet, hosted by the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce, offered a night to remember and shined the spotlight on local businesses doing great things.

Located at the NexSource Centre, this year’s theme was Under The Big Top. In addition to excellent food and awesome company, guests were awed by characters on stilts and acrobats twisting and turning.

Here is the list of this year’s award recipients:

• Employee Of The Year: Kelly McQueen, Re+Active Physical Therapy & Wellness. Award sponsored by Al’s Bobcat & Trucking and presented by Holly and Al Bilodeau.

• Young Entrepreneur Of The Year: This year, there was a tie. The winners are Conner and Kory Goossen of Flying Goose Media Inc. and Chris Jervis of Crucial Diesel. Award sponsored by Murdoch D’Mello Insurance & Financial Solutions Inc. and presented by Skylar Murdoch and Priscilla D’Mello.

• Business Woman Of The Year: Heather Jones of Lodge 43. Award sponsored by Strategis and presented by Carlo Simonot.

• Philanthropy: Murdoch D’Mello Insurance & Financial Solutions Inc. Award sponsored by Lakestone Insurance and presented by Crystal Lanz.

• Business Resiliency: Wood Shed Axe Throwing. Award sponsored by Town of Sylvan Lake and presented by Mayor Megan Hanson and councillor Graham Parsons.

• Customer Service Excellence: Trybe Fitness Bar. Award sponsored by Sobeys Sylvan Lake and presented by Amanda and Brad Bromley.

• Marketing Excellence: Adrenalin Motors. Award sponsored by Sylvan Lake News and presented by publisher Barb Pettie.

• Visitor Friendly: Sun Of A Beach. Award sponsored by A to Z Blinds and presented by Angela Ziefflie.

• Home-based Business Of The Year: A to Z Blinds. Award sponsored by RBC and presented by Vaughn Taylor.

• New Business Of The Year: Sweet Home On The Lake. Award sponsored by Canadian Tire and presented by Randy and Alison Patton.

• Small Business Of The Year: Sylvan Lake Physiotherapy. Award sponsored by Servus Credit Union and presented by Teresa Wigmore.

• Large Business Of The Year: Canadian Tire Sylvan Lake. Award sponsored by Sylvan Agencies and presented by Leah McIntyre.

Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners in this year’s Business Awards.

