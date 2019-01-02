Expansion of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

“This is exciting news,” says CEO Manon Therriault

The Red Deer Regional Health Foundation is elated by last week’s announcement by Alberta Health Services (AHS) and the Government of Alberta that a redevelopment and expansion of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre is back on the Facility Infrastructure Capital Plan for 2018.

While the timeline for the approval for the redevelopment has yet to be announced, the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to develop a capital fundraising plan for when that day comes.

“This is exciting news,” said Red Deer Regional Health Foundation CEO Manon Therriault. “We have been looking forward to this for a long time.”

The Chair of the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation Board said the announcement is the direct result of collaboration and transparent planning between the parties and brings Central Alberta another step closer to the critically required expansion of healthcare services in Red Deer.

“We eagerly await hearing from AHS and the Government of Alberta for the approval of the redevelopment of the hospital and the expansion of healthcare services for Central Albertans, including the delivery of enhanced cardiac care,” said RDRHF Board Chair Robert Bilton.

-Submitted by Red Deer Regional Health Foundation

