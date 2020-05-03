Expect rain starting this afternoon in Red Deer and some parts of central Alberta

There will be a “sharp change” in weather in central Alberta, including Red Deer, beginning this afternoon.

Environment Canada has posted a special weather statement for Red Deer and other parts of central Alberta including Sylvan Lake, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Ponoka, Maskwacis, Stettler, Penhold, Innisgail, Bowden, Spruce View, Bashaw, Bentley, Elnora, Pine Lake, Alix, Mirror and Clive.

Environment Canada website says there will be heavy precipitation (mostly rain) that will impact parts of western and central Alberta Sunday and continue through the day on Monday.

Most of the precipitation will fall as rain, with general rainfall totals of 15 to 30 milimetres expected, says the agency.

In excess of 50 milimetres of rain is possible north of the Edmonton Metropolitan Region by the time the rain tapers off Monday night.

To the west, the rain may change over to snow as temperatures cool Sunday night. This is particularly true for higher elevations, especially the Swan Hills. About 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall accumulation is possible near the Swan Hills by Monday afternoon.

In addition, winds with gusts up to 60 km/h will accompany this system.

Some uncertainty still exists regarding the timing and location of the rain and snow, including the anticipated amounts mentioned above, says Environment Canada.



