Expect rain starting this afternoon in Red Deer and some parts of central Alberta

Rainfall expected to continue into Monday

There will be a “sharp change” in weather in central Alberta, including Red Deer, beginning this afternoon.

Environment Canada has posted a special weather statement for Red Deer and other parts of central Alberta including Sylvan Lake, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Ponoka, Maskwacis, Stettler, Penhold, Innisgail, Bowden, Spruce View, Bashaw, Bentley, Elnora, Pine Lake, Alix, Mirror and Clive.

Environment Canada website says there will be heavy precipitation (mostly rain) that will impact parts of western and central Alberta Sunday and continue through the day on Monday.

Most of the precipitation will fall as rain, with general rainfall totals of 15 to 30 milimetres expected, says the agency.

In excess of 50 milimetres of rain is possible north of the Edmonton Metropolitan Region by the time the rain tapers off Monday night.

To the west, the rain may change over to snow as temperatures cool Sunday night. This is particularly true for higher elevations, especially the Swan Hills. About 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall accumulation is possible near the Swan Hills by Monday afternoon.

In addition, winds with gusts up to 60 km/h will accompany this system.

Some uncertainty still exists regarding the timing and location of the rain and snow, including the anticipated amounts mentioned above, says Environment Canada.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberta WeatherCityof Red Deer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Very lucky:’ Retired firefighter in hospital for one month battling COVID-19

Just Posted

Expect rain starting this afternoon in Red Deer and some parts of central Alberta

Rainfall expected to continue into Monday

97 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Provincial total of active and recovered cases is 5,670

218 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta

Provincial total now 5,573 active and recovered confirmed cases

Town of Sylvan Lake working on staged relaunch plan

The Town of Sylvan Lake is still asking would-be visitors to “stay home… for now”

One active case of COVID-19 reported in Sylvan Lake

The Government of Alberta’s data map lists one case of the virus in the area

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Red Deer firefighters called out to brush fire near Kerry Wood Nature Centre area

No structure damage; no one was injured

‘Very lucky:’ Retired firefighter in hospital for one month battling COVID-19

‘I said you better get me to the hospital because I’m not going to die at home’

Rapid test for COVID-19 recalled after Health Canada expresses concerns

Health Canada concerned about the “efficacy of the proprietary swab”

Alberta parks partnership rules to be released, critics call for consultation

The decision, announced in March, comes despite concern from thousands of people

Soaked walls and muddy basements: Fort McMurray residents survey their flooded homes

“We were luckier than few neighbours in that it did not reach the main floor of the house.”

‘The work is still getting done’: NHL teams preparing for unusual draft

‘It’s definitely a unique process for the prospects and the organizations’

Looser COVID-19 rules mean more activity, but there may be some confusion

Manitoba is allowing restaurant patios, museums, campgrounds and other facilities to reopen

Chiefs concerned about mental health impacts of COVID-19 in their First Nations

Deep sense of grief remains within the community, says a chief

Most Read