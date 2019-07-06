A firefighter walks through the remains of a building after an explosion on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Plantation, Fla. Several people were injured after a vacant pizza restaurant exploded in the South Florida shopping plaza Saturday, according to police. The restaurant was destroyed, and nearby businesses were damaged. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Explosion at Florida shopping plaza injures 20, two seriously

The explosion demolished the building, leaving behind only part of its metal frame

Twenty people were injured after a vacant pizza restaurant exploded in a South Florida shopping plaza Saturday, according to police.

The blast sent debris flying along a busy road in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. The restaurant was destroyed, and nearby businesses were damaged.

“We thought it was thunder at first, and then we felt the building shake and things started falling. I looked outside and it was almost like the world was ending,” said Alex Carver, who works at a deli across the street from the explosion. “It was nuts, man. It was crazy.”

The Plantation fire department called it a gas explosion. The blast scattered large pieces of concrete as far as 50 yards (46 metres) away and sent pieces of metal as far as 100 yards (91 metres) across the street. Carver said two of his co-workers’ cars were destroyed.

The explosion demolished the building, leaving behind only part of its metal frame. It blew out the windows of a popular fitness club next door.

Dozens of firefighters responded and could be seen picking through the rubble with dogs sniffing through the debris. There were no known fatalities immediately after the explosion, said police officer Chavez Grant. Of the 20 injured, two were seriously hurt.

The Plantation fire and police departments said on Twitter that the street was closed to traffic. The fire department called it a gas explosion with “multiple patients.”

Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. schools still struggling with how to teach about slavery

Just Posted

Annual Show and Shine rolling into Sylvan Lake

The Accelerated Revolution Foundation event is July 20 at the Meadowlands Golf Club driving range

Construction season begins in Sylvan Lake

The Town of Sylvan Lake announced six major projects to take place this construction season

Sylvan Lake switching to monthly meter readings

Starting in August the Town will eliminate estimates and actual meter reads will be done monthly

ASFA announces fire engine donation in Lacombe

Aerial Apparatus being sent to Paraguay

Movies at the Beach ready to premiere in Sylvan Lake

Movies at the Beach will run every Thursday, July 11-Aug.29, in Centennial Park at dusk

Netflix to cut down on scenes containing smoking

Tobacco on popular TV and streaming shows has reached nearly 30 million youth, non-profit says

Scheer flips pancakes, appeals for votes on Calgary Stampede circuit

He started the day at a massive free pancake breakfast in a mall parking lot in Calgary Centre

Climbers in Jasper find unexploded ordnance

Agencies safely detonated the device

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

CP Rail officially renames signs from “Hobbema” to “Maskwacis”

Change acknowledges true history of territory

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion

‘Naive’ of Canada to believe Trump pushed Xi on Kovrig, Spavor: China

China believes Canada is solely responsible for the degeneration of relations between the two countries

Most Read