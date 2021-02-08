Extreme cold has closed Sylvan Lake schools, classes move online

Chinook’s Edge schools are closed today, RDCRS remain open though busses are cancelled

All school busses in Sylvan Lake have been cancelled, Feb. 8, 2021

With temperatures colder than -45C Monday Morning, Chinook’s Edge School division has cancelled all busses and in-person classes.

The school division classified Feb. 8 as a inclement weather Red Day, which has closed all schools and offices in the region.

Students in Chinook’s Edge will still be learning remotely.

Schools in the Catholic school division, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools are still open, however all rural busses are cancelled.

In an email, Kelli Pickett, assistant transportation manager with RDCRS, said, “Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Olds, Innisfail and Rocky Mountain House school buses are cancelled however the schools are opened.”

An email is expected to be sent out to students in Chinook’s Edge this morning with further details about online learning for the day.