Extreme cold warning expected to last into the weekend

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Thursday morning

Be prepared to bundle up when leaving the house, Environment Canada has issued an “extreme cold warning” for much of Alberta.

Spanning from the very north of the province down through Drumheller and Hanna, the cold snap is expected to last a few days.

Sylvan Lake and Eckville lands right in the middle of the warning zone and Environment Canada is warning the extreme cold will last until at least Saturday.

Thursday morning the warning was issued at 4:30 a.m. where the wind chills reached upwards of -40C.

It is believed the current surge of cold, arctic air will maintain the cold with severe wind chills through to Saturday. Cold weather warning are issued by Environment Canada with temperatures or wind chills, or a combination of the two create a risk to ones health by frost bite or hypothermia.

The period of extreme cold is expected to bring temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal. The last year that had temperatures similar to what is being experienced was in 1993. However, the temperatures were colder, but didn’t last as long.

What is particularly unusual about this cold snap is the geological spread. The cold snap is pushing through the Prairies to settle over Central Canada and the Maritimes.

While Alberta will be seeing temperatures near the -40C mark, Environment Canada is expecting Ontario will be hit the hardest, with areas seeing temperatures closer to -50C with the wind.

If you have to go outside during these periods, Environment Canada says to cover up.

“Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” a press release from Environment Canada said.

Those who work outdoors should take regular breaks to warm up.

Someone suffering from the extreme cold could experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” the press release said.

The Weather Network’s weekend forecast has the temperatures hovering around the -25C mark, without the wind. When the wind chill is factored in, The Weather Network believes the temperatures will feel closer to -30C or colder.

The good news is the temperatures are expected to warm back to near normal beginning Jan. 1.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bamford Charity Hockey game turns from fun into charity contest

Just Posted

Schools focus on prevention measures for mental health

Hands of Mother Teresa and Bethany Buddies are two programs intended to support well being

Photo: Merry Christmas on the lake

One of our readers, Alanna McKellar, submitted this photo

Extreme cold warning expected to last into the weekend

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Thursday morning

Photos: Huge turnout for Community Christmas Supper

The Community Christmas Supper was held on Dec. 24 at the Community Centre

Minor injuries in collision west of Ponoka

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle collision

Coutts border officers seize 21 kgs suspected cocaine

A commercial semi driver from Calgary was arrested and charged

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

Canada to gain bronze medal due to Russian doping

Canada to gain luge bronze from Sochi Olympics due to Russian doping

‘There’s more than oil and gas:’ Wind blowing workers in new direction

“It’s been an eye-opener going into a different industry. There’s more than oil and gas. It’s pretty cool.”

Pop, candy and now opioids in vending machines?

B.C. health official wants to put safe and common opioid in vending machines

Bitumen spill would harm B.C. salmon: study

Exposure to diluted bitumen hinders the swimming performance of salmon, causes their heart muscle to stiffen and damages their kidneys

Longtime sportscaster Dick Enberg found dead at home at 82

Family became concerned when Enberg didn’t arrive on his flight to Boston.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos released

The look of love – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s swoon-worthy engagement photos

Most Read

  • Extreme cold warning expected to last into the weekend

    Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Thursday morning