Extreme cold warning issued

Frostbite can occur in minutes

There is an extreme cold warning now in effect for Red Deer and area according to Environment Canada.

The temperature will fall on Sunday to minus 29 and the wind chill will be near minus 41.

Frostbite can occur in minutes.

The low temperature this evening is forecast at minus 31 with a windchill of minus 38 and it is expected to drop to minus 43 overnight.

On Monday light snow is predicted in the morning which is to end early in the afternoon. Temperature is to dip to minus 38 with a windchill of minus 42.

Temperature is forecast to dip to minus 38 on Wednesday night and 37 on Thursday night.

Friday the low is predicted to go to minus 28.

