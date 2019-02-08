Extreme cold warning returns to Central Alberta

The cold warning broke Thursday afternoon, only to return early Friday morning.

After what could be seen as a balmy winter day, most of Alberta is once again bracing for a deep freeze.

Environment Canada lifted the multi-day extreme cold warning for Central Alberta Thursday afternoon, however it was replaced with another one early Friday morning.

According to Environment Canada, the extreme cold warning, which was put into place around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, will be another multi-day event before temperatures are expected to heat up once again for the beginning of next week.

“Most of Alberta will see continued extreme cold return this afternoon and overnight into Saturday morning,” a press release from Environment Canada states.

It is expected the area will once again see wind chill values anywhere between -40C and -45C.

“In Northern and Central Alberta, the extreme cold should last for most regions until Monday.”

Environment Canada warns residents in effected areas to watch for “cold related symptoms.” This could include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Throughout the last week school bus services have been cancelled in many areas due to the cold, and school-aged children have been kept inside for indoor-recesses to keep them out of the blistering cold.

Environment Canada also warns residents to be mindful of their pets during extreme cold events.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”

The day-time high expected over the weekend is around -25C, without wind chill.

