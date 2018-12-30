Extreme cold warning set for northern Alberta

Extreme wind chills for the northern part of the province at -40 degrees C

An extreme cold warning for northern Alberta was announced Sunday by Environment Canada.

With the high wind, very cold wind chills are expected to drop the temperature to minus 40 degrees C.

“A building high pressure area will bring clear skies and extreme wind chills of -40 or colder tonight. Conditions will are expected to improve by Monday afternoon.”

Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan areas will be the most affected by this warning.

Temperatures are also going to drop in central Alberta.

A 30 per cent chance of flurries is set for the afternoon but it’s the wind that will really affect temperatures, states Environment Canada.

“Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon.”

With the morning temperature sitting at about minus 13 or 14 degrees C, the wind chill will drop to about minus 17 degrees C in the afternoon.

As for Sunday evening, temperatures are going to drop, mostly because of the wind. “Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 21 in the evening and minus 27 overnight. Risk of frostbite.”

The forecast for Monday morning shows temperatures warming up to about minus 17 degrees C.

It’s Tuesday that the temperatures will rise seeing a low minus 3 or 4 degrees and then rising into the plus single digits on Wednesday and Thursday.


jeff.heyden-kaye@ponokanews.com
