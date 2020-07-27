Extreme heat warning in place for Sylvan Lake area

Rimbey, Eckville, Sylvan Lake and surrounding communities will see temperatures reach around 30C

Alberta is feeling the heat this week, as temperatures rise close to the 30C mark, prompting a heat warning from Environment Canada.

After a mix of warm and wet days throughout the early summer, much of the province will begin to feel the hot summer temperatures beginning July 27.

On July 29, the temperature is expected to reach 29C, with an overnight low of only 14C. The day following is expected to be even hotter with a daytime high of 31C.

The summer temperatures will push out the below-seasonal damp the area has experienced thanks to a “a ridge of high pressure and a downsloping, mild southwesterly flow,” according to meteorologists at The Weather Network.

Monday’s heat won’t be the peak of the heatwave, though the high temperatures are expected to shift by the later half of the week.

The Weather Network warns potentially severe thunderstorms could rise up in the afternoon of July 28, as “instability builds” throughout Central Alberta.

The highest temperature seen in the Red Deer area was in 1975, when temperatures reached at high of 33.9C.

With a heat warning in place, residents and visitors are warned to take precautions when venturing outside.

Environment Canada recommends:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

It is also recommended to know the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. These symptoms include: high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.