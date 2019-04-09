Facebook tweaks tools for remembering dead friends

It will use artificial intelligence to help find profiles of people who have died

In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for social media giant Facebook, appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook says it will use artificial intelligence to help find profiles of people who have died, so their friends and family members won’t get, for instance, painful reminders about their birthday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Facebook says it will use artificial intelligence to help find profiles of people who have died, so their friends and family members won’t get, for instance, painful reminders about their birthday.

The social network said Tuesday that it is also adding a “tributes” section to accounts that have been memorialized, that is, designated as belonging to someone who has died. Friends and family members will be able to write posts and share photos in this section to remember their loved one.

Facebook is also tightening its rules around who can memorialize an account. Until now, anyone could do this by sending the company proof that someone had died, such an obituary. Now, it will have to be a friend or family member.

READ MORE: Facebook, Google face widening crackdown over online content

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman pleads guilty to causing the deaths of two infants in P.E.I.
Next story
Sunwing ordered to compensate 16,255 passengers after delays during 2018 ice storm

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Legion donates to 18 different non-profits

The total donation came to about $30,000 on April 6

FCP candidate Chad Miller says he is the relatable choice for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

Notley urges senators to put tanker ban bill ‘in the garbage’

NDP leader says bill wouldn’t stop international tanker traffic, just impede Alberta

UPDATED: Sylvan Lake RCMP respond to oil field theft report in Eckville, shot fired

The male suspect was found with a sledgehammer and bear spray in the his car on April 6

We will turn off the taps, Kenney

UCP Leader Jason Kenney was in Sylvan Lake Monday, said if elected he will turn off the taps to B.C.

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Trudeau broke law by kicking former ministers out of caucus, Philpott says

Wilson-Raybould quit the cabinet in mid-February and Philpott followed a few weeks later

Alberta premier says federal OK for Trans Mountain line coming by end of May

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Groups believe not having children is a way to cut a person’s carbon footprint

Thought is particularly prevalent in countries like Canada, which have a greater carbon footprint than less developed nations

Budget bill would tighten loophole that encourages irregular border-crossing

The bill would stop anyone who made a refugee claim in the U.S. from making one in Canada

Prairie Thunder netminder stones Lacombe Generals with 52 saves

4-2 loss leaves Generals looking to recover against Haut-Madawaska on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Most Read