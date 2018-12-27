Family of wrestler who cut dreads won’t seek legal action

Wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before a match Dec. 19

In this image taken from a Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 video provided by SNJTODAY.COM, Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson is declared the winner after his match in in Buena, N.J. Before the match a referee told Johnson he would forfeit his bout if he didn’t have his dreadlocks cut off. Johnson had his hair cut minutes before the match and a SNJ Today reporter tweeted video of the incident. The state’s Interscholastic Athletic Association says they are recommending the referee not be assigned to any event until the matter has been reviewed more thoroughly. (Michael Frankel/SNJTODAY.COM viavAP)

An attorney for a New Jersey high school wrestler forced by a referee to cut his dreadlocks before a match to avoid a forfeit says the boy’s family won’t pursue legal action.

The Buena (BYOO’-nah) Regional school board held an emergency meeting Wednesday night.

The board said the Buena High School wrestling team won’t compete in events officiated by referee Alan Maloney.

Wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before the match Dec. 19.

Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair, but Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn’t do. Maloney didn’t respond to requests for comment.

At Wednesday’s packed meeting, the school’s board said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Press of Atlantic City reports Johnson’s family didn’t attend the meeting.



