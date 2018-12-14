Family searching for B.C. professor last seen at Colombian salsa club

Ramazan Gencay, a professor in economics at Simon Fraser University, was last seen in Medellin

Friends and family of a professor from B.C. are asking for help after he disappeared in Colombia last week.

Ramazan Gencay, a professor in economics at Simon Fraser University, was last seen in Medellin, Colombia, where he was attending seminars.

Simon Fraser University said it has been in contact with his family and is offering support.

“We are very concerned and hope that he will be found soon. SFU will support the investigation to find professor Gencay in any way that we can,” said Angela Wilson, senior director of media relations, in a statement.

READ MORE: B.C. prof granted bail, but remains behind bars in Slovakia

“We have not been contacted by authorities at this time and we do not have further information beyond what has already been publicly shared by his family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, colleagues, staff and students during this difficult time.”

His friends and family have turned to social media to get the word out that he’s missing and share their concerns.

His wife Carole Gencay says on Facebook her husband was last seen at a salsa night club on Dec. 6, and she asks anyone with information to contact police.

Gencay says she contacted Global Affairs.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware that a Canadian citizen is missing in Colombia,” said Global Affairs spokesman Richard Walker.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. Consular services are being provided to the family in Canada. Consular officials in Colombia are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.”

The Canadian Press

