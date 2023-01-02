The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele is carried for his wake on the pitch of the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday.

The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup winner was 82.

Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of his best goals. Mourners walked past his casket in the midfield area of the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated there Tuesday morning before his burial at a nearby cemetery.

Vila Belmiro was decorated with Brazilian flags and No. 10 shirts that became popular after Pelé started wearing them for Santos and Brazil.

The stands were filling up with bouquets of flowers placed by mourners and sent by clubs and star players — Neymar and Ronaldo among them — from around the world as loudspeakers played a song named “Eu sou Pelé” (“I am Pelé”) that was recorded by the Brazilian himself.

Fans arrived early to honor Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé.

Among them was FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who told journalists that every country should name a stadium after Pelé.

“I am here with a lot of emotion, sadness, but also with a smile because he gave us so many smiles,” Infantino said. “As FIFA, we will pay a tribute to the ‘King’ and we ask the whole world to observe a minute of silence.”

Another fan and friend in line was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.

“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mendes told journalists. “My office has shirts signed by Pelé, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him. DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.”

Mendes also said Pelé was a humble man despite his global fame, and that he deserves every tribute.

Pelé’s casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Pelé had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

Pelé led Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press

 

Soccer fans arrive to pay respect to the late Brazilian soccer great Pele during his wake at the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele lies on display on the pitch of the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada

Just Posted

Pictured here is an image from an Ice Dragon Boat racing event in Ottawa. Photo submitted
Ice Dragon Boat Racing is heading to Sylvan Lake in February

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

Stock photo
Reduced hours for Sylvan Lake advanced mmbulatory care service during holidays