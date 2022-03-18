Farm vehicle safety inspections for Lacombe County residents

Lacombe County wants to boost safety and awareness of the agricultural industry, specifically agriculture vehicle safety.

The County will be hosting a two-day voluntary farm vehicle safety check at its remote public works shops within the county in April.

“We want to make sure our farmers and ranchers are not going to be stuck on the side of the road because of a breakdown, or worse yet, involved in an accident because of equipment failure,” said Ray Kawai, Lacombe County, community peace officer. “It’s all about education and working together to promote road safety for everyone.”

The County said that, under Alberta law, a farm vehicle is subject to the same vehicle equipment regulations as any other commercial vehicle. The County’s goal is to work together with local producers to promote a positive image for our farming community.

“The key message here is ‘safety,’ we want farmers to bring their vehicles to us without fear of receiving a ticket,” said Kawai. “So bring your trucks and trailers, or just stop in to see an inspection in progress.”

Commercial vehicle inspectors will be on hand to conduct safety inspections under the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. If any safety violations are found, they will be noted on a personalized vehicle inspection report and instructions given to the driver on how to proceed with repairs.

The inspections will take place at Rainy Creek remote shop, located on Rainy Creek Road near RR3-0 on April 12 and the Tees remote shop, located on Hwy 12 and Hwy 821 in Tees on April 13. Residents can call 403-782-8959 or email kparent@lacombecounty.com and book a time or drop in on the days of the inspection. Those who book a time will be prioritized, drop-ins will be fit in.The County requests that anyone bringing multiple vehicles for inspection space their arrival times approximately 20 minutes apart.

