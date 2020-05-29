Fast-food restaurants serving up free non-medical masks

Free protection will come in packages of four

Would you like a non-medical mask with your order?

The provincial government will be distributing a portion of 20 million masks through fast-food restaurants’ drive-thru outlets starting in June to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The free masks, which will come in packages of four, will be available at 600 A&W, McDonald’s and Tim Hortons drive-thru locations. No purchase is necessary.

The government says it is also working with municipalities, First Nations communities, Metis settlements and local agencies to distribute the non-medical masks to those who need them, such as people who depend on public transit.

The use of masks is not mandatory; they are an option for situations where maintaining a physical distance of two metres is not possible.