Fast-food restaurants serving up free non-medical masks

Free protection will come in packages of four

  • May. 29, 2020 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Would you like a non-medical mask with your order?

The provincial government will be distributing a portion of 20 million masks through fast-food restaurants’ drive-thru outlets starting in June to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The free masks, which will come in packages of four, will be available at 600 A&W, McDonald’s and Tim Hortons drive-thru locations. No purchase is necessary.

The government says it is also working with municipalities, First Nations communities, Metis settlements and local agencies to distribute the non-medical masks to those who need them, such as people who depend on public transit.

The use of masks is not mandatory; they are an option for situations where maintaining a physical distance of two metres is not possible.

