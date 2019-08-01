Fatal collision following flight from RCMP near Blackfalds

On July 31, 2019, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding an incident where a 24-year-old woman was killed and a 27-year-old man was injured in a motor vehicle collision following an attempted vehicle stop by the RCMP.

At approximately 12:35 p.m., RCMP members responded to a complaint of shots fired in Blackfalds, about 15 km north of Red Deer. Officers received a description of the vehicle involved. A short time later, RCMP officers located the car, a Ford Mustang, in Blackfalds and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the Mustang struck a marked RCMP vehicle with the car and evaded police.

The RCMP subsequently located the Mustang in a rural area and followed it into Red Deer. Officers again tried to pull over the vehicle. The Mustang driver failed to stop. This resulted in a brief pursuit that was terminated for public safety reasons. However, unmarked police vehicles, continued to patrol rural areas in search of the Mustang.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., RCMP officers saw the Mustang travelling on Highway 815. The driver fled from police. As the Mustang headed south on Highway 815, the driver avoided a spike belt before proceeding through a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 11. The Mustang was struck by a pick-up truck eastbound on Highway 11 with the right of way.

The driver and lone occupant of the pick-up truck sustained minor injuries, which were treated on scene. Both the man driving the Mustang and his female passenger were seriously injured. The woman was transported to Red Deer Regional Hospital, where she later died. The man was airlifted to a hospital in Edmonton, where he remains in stable condition.

ASIRT’s investigation will focus on police conduct and the circumstances surrounding the attempted apprehension and the subsequent collision. The RCMP remains responsible for the investigation of any offences committed by the man, both earlier in the day and at the time of the collision.

With ASIRT’s investigation underway, no further information will be released at this time.

-Submitted by Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT)