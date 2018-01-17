(Courtesy of Elaine Barry)

Fatal collision in B.C. involves Alberta family

Vehicles have since been cleared and the highway is open.

  • Jan. 17, 2018 10:54 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

Police are investigating a fatal collision involving two vehicles, which occurred late Tuesday morning, north of Vernon.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan Rural RCMP and the North Okanagan RCMP Traffic Services attended a crash on Highway 97A, south of Pleasant Valley Cross Road in Spallumcheen, involving a vehicle and semi-truck.

One occupant of the vehicle died as a result of the collision. The driver/occupants of the vehicle were from Alberta.

The surviving occupants were transported by BC Ambulance Services to the nearest medical facility by both ground and air.

The driver of the semi-truck sustained no injuries.

RCMP Collision Analysts were on scene for several hours to conduct further investigation into the cause of the collision.

Highway 97A remained closed for most of the day to assist in the investigation. Traffic was re-routed and minor delays were reported.

RCMP North Okanagan Traffic Services and the BC Coroner Services continue to investigate the collision and death.

As of 12:20 p.m., Hwy. 97A remains closed for scene examination and investigation and traffic is being diverted on an alternate route.

Please check Drive BC for detour and road closure update information.

