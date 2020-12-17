Father-and-son hunting pair charged with slew of violations

One is a resident of Camrose County and the other is from Ponoka County

A local-area father and son have been charged with a number of offences under the Wildlife Act for hunting and firearm-related violations.

In November, of 2020, the Bashaw RCMP entered into a joint forces operation with officers from the Camrose Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Branch as a result of information provided by a concerned member of the public in relation to illegal hunting, according to a press release.

On Nov. 29, Fish and Wildlife officers, supported by the Bashaw RCMP, executed a judicially authorized search warrant for a rural Camrose County property. The property and a vehicle were searched.

As a result of the investigation and the search, Herbert Andrew Fox,63, a resident of Camrose County, and Herbert Albert Fox, 37, a resident of Ponoka County, are facing a number of charges under the Wild Life Act, Wildlife Regulations and the Trespass Act.

The pair has been jointly charged with the discharge of a firearm from a roadway, providing false/misleading information to a Wildlife Officer, and unlawful possession of wildlife.

Herbert Albert Fox (37) has been solely charged with failure to immediately affix a tag to wildlife, failure to retain evidence of sex/species of an animal carcass, failure to submit a report of a kill and deliver the head of a deer within the specified time and trespassing on private property.

Herbert Andrew Fox (63) has been solely charged with hunting without a licence, four counts of unsafe storage of a firearm under the Criminal Code, and trespassing on private property.

“The investigation involved the use of the Forensic Investigative Service from the Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services branch who conducted a forensic examination of the vehicle owned by the elder Mr. Fox and used in the commission of the offence(s),” stated the release.

The Bashaw RCMP and the Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Branch encourages the public to report criminal activity. Reports can be made anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any violations of the Wildlife Act to: Report a Poacher at 1-800-642-3800.

“This investigation was an excellent example of our organizations collaboratively working together in response to a concerned member of the public making contact with us,” said Sgt. Bruce Holliday, detachment commander of the Bashaw RCMP.

“The Bashaw RCMP and the officers from the Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Branch are in regular contact and are able to assist each other to the benefit of the members of our communities and the future of our natural resources.”

– With a file from Bashaw RCMP

